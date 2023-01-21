CSW removal has no impact on Iran's focus on women's rights

Speaking at the two-day 1st international. “Influential Women” congress, which kicked off on Friday in Tehran, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian referred to the ongoing war in Ukraine and said that the Islamic Republic of Iran spares no efforts to assist in reaching a ceasefire and bringing the focus of the parties to peace.

Saying that Iran seriously opposes war, the top Iranian diplomat stressed, "As the Islamic Republic of Iran is seriously concerned about the situation of women and children in Palestine, Yemen, Afghanistan, and other countries involved in war and crisis; it is also concerned about the situation of Ukrainian women and children in the same way."

"We hope to see a ceasefire and focus on peace in this region of the world as soon as possible," Amir-Abdollahian continued.

Referring to the US-drafted solution that terminated Iran’s membership in the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women (CSW), Amir-Abdollahian stressed that in the past weeks, some Western politicians tried to expel Iran from the CSW despite the important and special status of Iranian women in the country."

"But depriving Iran of membership in this commission has not and nor will it have any effect on the special focus of the Islamic Republic of Iran on improving the status of women and the (country's focus on the) more effective role of women in political, social, cultural, scientific, artistic and international activities in Iran," he added.

In the first international “Influential Women” congress in Tehran, female guests including wives of heads of state, ministers, vice presidents, and parliamentarians from Burkina Faso, Kyrgyzstan, Serbia, Guinea, Niger, Nigeria, Sri Lanka, Syria, Turkmenistan, and Armenia are attending

Next year, the second edition of the event will be held in one of the member countries, according to Amir-Abdollahian.

