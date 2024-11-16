Artillery shell hit UNIFIL headquarters in southern Lebanon

In a statement, UNIFIL said the incident happened afternoon, whereas "a 155mm live artillery shell hit the UNIFIL West Sector headquarters in Shama."

"The shell did not detonate and Italian bomb disposal experts swiftly secured the area, removed the ordnance, and conducted a controlled detonation," UNIFIL also said, according to Anadolu Agency.

On Thursday, UNIFIL said one of its convoys came under fire by unknown gunmen during a mission in southern Lebanon.

The Israeli army has attacked several UNIFIL posts across southern Lebanon since it launched its ground offensive in southern Lebanon in early October, triggering condemnations worldwide.

SD/