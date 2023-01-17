  1. Politics
Amir-Abdollahian meets Turkish counterpart in Ankara

TEHRAN, Jan. 17 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Tuesday met and held talks with his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, in Ankara.

Amir-Abdollahian who arrived in Ankara on Tuesday afternoon told reporters upon his arrival, "Fortunately, the relations between the two countries are on the right track and today, we can mention Turkey as one of the neighbors that has the best relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran."

The Iranian foreign minister added that he is scheduled to meet with the Turkish President during his visit as well.

He said that regional and international issues will be discussed during his meetings in Turkey.

