Iran, Russia FMs talks for tomorrow postponed: Moscow

According to the Sputnik news agency, the Russian Foreign Ministry statement on Monday said that the talks between the foreign ministers of Russia and Iran were postponed after both diplomats agreed.

According to the Russian news agency, in the statement issued by the foreign ministry, no reason has been mentioned for postponing the date of this meeting.

This is while, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian was said to be traveling to Turkey to meet and consult with a number of senior officials of the neighboring country tomorrow.

It is expected that the main focus of the trip to Turkey, in addition to consultations on bilateral relations, will be the latest developments in Syria and the recent meetings between the defense ministers of Syria, Russia and Turkey in Moscow.

Also, it seems that during tomorrow's trip, the officials of the two countries will consult and discuss the time of the previously announced visit of President Ebrahim Raeisi to Turkey.

