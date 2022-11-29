Iran-Russia Business Council to kick off tomorrow

Concurrent with the visit of Iran’s Deputy Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade and Head of Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) Alireza Payman-Pak to Russia and the dispatching of a 50-member trade delegation from Isfahan province to Russia, the Iran-Russia Business Council will begin on Wednesday.

As a joint council between the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) and the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs, Iran-Russia Business Council will be set up with the aim of removing obstacles facing ahead of industrial and commercial cooperation between the Iranian and Russian parties.

The council will be held with the participation of Iran’s Deputy Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade and the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP).

