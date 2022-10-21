Hike in Iran export during Raeisi administration

On October 22, the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) is going to hold the National Export’s Day ceremony in collaboration with Trade Promotion Organization (TPO).

Ali Chagharvand, the planning director of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture (ICCIMA), has said 61 exemplary exporters will be introduced and honored in the 26th National Export’s Day ceremony, the ICCIMA portal reported.

The ceremony is going to be attended by high-ranking officials including President Ebrahim Raeisi.

Iran’s exports to Caspian Sea littoral states up 45%

Export to the Caspian Sea littoral states registered a 45 percent growth in the current year, the Director-General of the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) for Central Asia, Caucasus, and Russia’s Affairs said on September 26, 2022.

Rahmatollah Khormali stated that Iran’s export of products to the Caspian Sea littoral states indicated a 45 percent hike in the first five months of the current year (from March 21 to August 23).

Iran’s exports at 24% growth in 5 months

Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade put the country’s export value at 24 percent growth in the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year in 1401 (from March 21 to August 23).

Iran’s exports value to Turkey at 49% growth

The Statistics Department of Turkey announced that Iran’s export of non-oil goods to the Republic of Turkey in the first five months of the current year (from March 21 to August 23) has registered a 49 percent growth.

According to the Statistics, Iran’s trade exchanges with Turkey from Jan. to Aug. 2022 have recorded a 29 percent hike.

Iran’s exports to Africa increase by 40%

The Spokesman for Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) Seyyed Rouhollah Latifi said that Iran's exports to African countries increased by 40% in the first five months of this year.

The IRIC spokesman added that "in the first five months of this year (March 22 until August 22, 2022), 1,354,000 tons of goods valued at $741, 122, 922 were exchanged between Iran and the African continent, of which the share of exports was 1,311,647 tons worth $696,731,412 was to 37 African countries and the share of imports was 42,629 tons of goods and commodities valued at $44,391,510 from 19 African countries."

776k tons of goods exported from Ilam prov.

Over 776,000 tons of goods were exported from Ilam province in the first six months of this Iranian year of 1401 (March 21-Sep 22), as compared to the same period last year, an official said.

The exported commodities were valued at about 377 million dollars, according to a local official.

Iran’s agrifood exports hit $1.5 billion in five months

Iran exported 2.93 million tons of agricultural and food products worth $1.59 billion during the first five months of the current fiscal year (March 21-Aug. 22), new data released by the Agriculture Ministry show.

Iran’s five-month exports of home appliances at $175m

Iran’s five-month gas exports grows 19% YOY

Iran's gas exports have increased by 19% in the first five months of the current Iranian year (March 21-Aug. 22), compared with the same period of last year, the managing director of the National Iranian Gas Company said.

“During the period, gas export averaged 70 million cubic meters per day, while last year’s figure was 59 mcm/d,” Majid Chegeni was also quoted as saying by the Oil Ministry’s news agency Shana.

Iran’s H1 pistachio exports to EU top €78 million

A total of €78.6 million worth of pistachio were exported from Iran to the European Union member states during the first half of 2022.

Iran, Eurasian union to start free trading in near future

On October 16, 2022, the head of the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) said that free trade with the Eurasian Economic Union will probably be implemented from the next Iranian year 1402 (Starting from March 21st, 2023).

Alireza Peyman-Pak stated that between 2015 and 2021, trade turnover between the Eurasian Economic Union and Iran increased from $2.3 billion to $5 billion.

Reported by Amin Mohammadzadegan Khoyi