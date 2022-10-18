Exhibition in Doha opportunity to expand exports to Qatar

Hooman Razdar said that the exclusive exhibition of the Islamic Republic of Iran-Qatar is being held in Doha from October 17-20 with the presence of prestigious companies and Iranian brands.

On the sidelines of the opening ceremony of Iran’s exclusive exhibition in Doha, he noted that Iran's Exclusive Exhibition is being held with the participation of Iranian companies with the approach of a commercial meeting with Qatari delegations and a review of the capability of trade exchanges.

Earlier, the Spokesman for the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade Omid Ghalibaf said that a number of 14 Iranian companies will display their latest products and achievements in the fields of the food industry, handicrafts, saffron, trade and commercial services, insurance, advanced industrial fire extinguishing systems, leather, oil and gas technology.

The Exclusive Exhibition of the Islamic Republic of Iran was opened in the Qatari capital of Doha on Monday evening with the participation of Vice President for Economic Affairs Mohsen Rezaei and Head of the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) Alireza Payman-Pak.

