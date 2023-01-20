Iran dep. FM meets with Niger's officials to discuss ties

Ali Bagheri, Iran's deputy foreign minister for political affairs, held a meeting with Niger's foreign minister, Hassoumi Massaoudou, on a trip to the African country in the capital Niamey.

In the meeting, the latest situation of relations and cooperation between the two countries was reviewed and the two sides discussed ways to strengthen and develop their bilateral and international cooperation.

The emphasis on holding the third meeting of the Joint Economic Cooperation Commission in the first half of this year was one of the issues agreed upon by the two sides.

The Iranian diplomat also met with the African country's interior, energy, planning ministers, and deputy foreign minister, as well as the head of the Iran-Niger Parliamentary Friendship Group and the head of the Niger Chamber of Commerce, to discuss mechanisms to expand bilateral relations between the two nations.

