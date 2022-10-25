Iran, Belarus stress developing joint industrial productions

During the meeting, the two sides explored avenues for expanding trade relations, setting up joint production line for various industries including auto, home appliances and medical equipment.

Payman-Pak stressed Iran’s readiness for launching joint auto and home appliances’ production lines and added, “In trade exchanges, it is important that balance of trade between the two countries grow proportionally and in this field, the bartering goods is helpful.”

Turning to the capacity of North-South Corridor, he announced Iran’s readiness for the transit of Belarusian goods through this route.

During a trip to Belarus in coming days, Iranian business delegation including representatives of important companies will hold bilateral meetings with the directors of Belarusian companies to further strengthen ties on relevant fields, he added.

Belarusian deputy minister of industry, for his part, pointed to the useful experiences of Iran in economic development and added that Belarus must take advantage of Iran’s high experience.

He expressed his thanks to Iranian officials in transferring their experiences to the Belarusian side.

Kharitonchik emphasized the development of cooperation in the field of producing light- and heavy- vehicles jointly with the Iranian companies and added that Belarus is ready to clinch a bartering deal with Iran.

