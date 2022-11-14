TPOI stresses launching joint CC to enhance trade with Africa

Speaking in an Economic Coordination session with a focus on trade with Africa on Sunday evening, Alireza Payman-Pak reemphasized the launch of chambers of commerce with African states for promoting trade with these countries.

He called on responsible organizations including Ministry of Foreign Affairs to cooperate with TPOI in order to materialize most economic objectives of the country.

He urged for intensfiying efforts on both sides between Iran and the African countries to increase the bilateral trade and added, "Two-way trade will be long-term and growing."

Also in the meeting, a report on the latest state of trade with Africa was presented by the Director General for Africa Department of TPOI.

In the report, the problems of trade with African countries were brought up and the participants, among whom was the Director General of Africa of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the heads of departments related to Africa in that ministry, and the participants discussed and exchanged views on how to solve these problems.

Setting up joint chambers of commerce is one of the measures which will promote trade with African countries, the TPOI head underlined.

MA/FNA14010822000754