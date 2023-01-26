Iran ready to assist Tanzania in different fields: FM

The Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and his Tanzanian counterpart Stergomena Lawrence Tax held a phone conversation on Thursday afternoon.

"We are ready to supply our knowledge and experience, especially in the fields of knowledge-based, agriculture, fisheries, dam construction, watershed management and irrigation to Tanzania to help with its development," Amir-Abdollahian told the Tanzanian top diplomat after congratulating her on her new post as the foreign minister of the African country.

After expressing gratitude to the Iranian foreign minister for sending a written and verbal congratulatory message on her appointment as the new foreign minister of Tanzania, Stergomena Lawrence Tax called for the development of cooperation between the two countries in various fields.

Tanzania has expanding bilateral cooperation, especially in the commercial and economic fields, as well as holding a joint commission between the two countries as soon as possible on its agenda, she also said.

MNA