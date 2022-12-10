Iran-EAEU talks on FTA conclude on 7,500 products

About 30 rounds of talks were conducted with the Eurasian Economic Union represented by the five countries in addition to the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Mir-Hadi Seyyedi the Advisor to the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) for Trade Agreements and International Affairs said.

Thirty rounds of online talks and about seven rounds of in-person talks were held between Iran and EAEU member states over the past two years, he said, adding that a 150-page text was finally formulated as the most comprehensive Iran’s trade agreement, he emphasized.

He announced that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be inked in Tehran in the near future between the head of the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) and EAEU Trade Minister.

After PTA document is signed between the two sides, it must be approved by the parliaments of Iran and five EAEU member states and then, the PTA will be put into operation, Mir-Hadi Seyyedi added.

He went on to say that more than 7,500 items of goods would be covered under the PTA agreement, he added.

MA/5651399