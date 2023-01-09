Police seize over 400kg narcotics in SE Iran

Chief of Sistan and Baluchestan Border Guards Second Brigadier General Mohammad Mollashahi made the announcement on Monday, saying that 410 kilograms of opium have been seized from the smugglers in Saravan.

Some five vehicles as well as a cache of arms have been confiscated during the operation, he underlined.

The smugglers left their motorbikes and escaped while coming across the police, he added.

Iran is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs.

Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trafficking over the past decades.

Iran has spent more than $700 million on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab, and Central Asian countries.

