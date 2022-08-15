Police bust 1.4 tons of narcotics in central Iran

Second Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Mir-Heidari made the announcement on Monday, noting that following the intelligence activities, the anti-narcotics police forces have tackled to identify and bust two drug shipments in less than 24 hours.

He added that one of the drug shipments was busted at the entrance of Shahreza city and the other one was seized at the entrance of Khor and Biyabank cities in Isfahan province.

The Police chief of Isfahan added that anti-narcotics police forces confiscated a truck at the entrance of Shahreza, and seized one ton of opium, which was hidden under the vehicle’s load.

He further said that while controlling and inspecting passing vehicles, two other vehicles were confiscated and 400 kilos of opium were seized during the inspection.

General Mir-Heidari also announced the detention of five drug traffickers during the operations.

