Over 1 ton of narcotics seized in SE Iran

4 narcotics traffickers with their weapons were detained during the operation, according to Goudarzi.

Brigadier General Goudarzi also added that an amount of 1 ton and 82 kg of opium and crystal, as well as 3 vehicles and some ammunition, were confiscated from the criminals.

Iran spearheads the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs.

Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trafficking over the past four decades.

MP/5701137