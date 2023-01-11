  1. Iran
3 tons of illicit drugs seized in SE Iran

TEHRAN, Jan. 11 (MNA) – Three tons of narcotics from a main drug trafficking gang were confiscated in Chabahar in Sistan and Baluchestan province, Southeast of Iran, a prosecutor of the province said.

Five criminals were also detained in the intelligence forces' anti-narcotics operation.

5 cars used for transferring narcotics, as well as several weapons and some ammunition, were also seized from the criminals, Mehdi Shamsabadi added.

The busted drugs included two tons of opium and one ton of crystal, according to him.

Iran is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs.

Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trafficking over the past decades.

Iran has spent more than $700 million on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab, and Central Asian countries.

