Iran anti-narcotics police dismantle cocaine transit gang

Chief of Iran's Anti-Narcotics Police Brigadier General Majid Karimi made the announcement on Saturday, saying that following the collaboration and exchange of specialized information with the police of one of the countries on the transit route, the anti-narcotics police of the country was informed about the activity of the drug smuggling gang by the nationals of some countries located in South America.

According to the anti-narcotics police chief, the smugglers intend to import quantities of narcotics through Imam Khomeini International Airport into Iran.

Two foreign nationals, who planned to transit more than 6 kilograms of cocaine which was hidden in luggage into Iran, were arrested during the operation, Karimi added.

