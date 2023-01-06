Yemeni people stage rallies against Saudi-led coalition

The participants in the rally chanted slogans expressing their anger towards the US economic blockade on the Yemeni People, blaming the US-Saudi aggression for the continuation of the blockade, according to Almasirah.

Crowds flocked from the various districts of Sa’adah since the early morning, carrying the Yemeni flag, pictures of the martyrs, and slogans of freedom rejecting American hegemony.

The marchers in their final statement at the end of the rally warned the countries complicit in the aggression of the consequences of continuing the aggression and the blockade and preventing the entry of oil ships. It called on the Armed Forces to take an appropriate response to break the siege.

Saudi Arabia, in collaboration with its Arab allies and with arms and logistics support from the US and other Western states, launched the devastating war on Yemen in March 2015.

The objective was to topple the Ansarullah resistance movement, which has been running state affairs in the absence of a functional government in Yemen and reinstate the Riyadh-friendly regime of Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi.

While the Saudi-led coalition has failed to achieve any of its objectives, the war has killed hundreds of thousands of Yemenis and spawned the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

