MBS calls for security guarantees from Yemen: report

The Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar has reported that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sent a message to Yemen's Ansarullah movement telling them, "Yemen is for you. Riyadh only wants security guarantees."

The newspaper further claimed that "According to the information received from Sana'a, Riyadh has shown a lot of flexibility in the recent negotiations, which are held with the Sultanate of Oman's mediation. The Saudi authorities have implicitly declared that they no longer seek to gain control over Yemen and only want to receive security guarantees that the Sana'a government will not attack Saudi Arabia in the future."

According to the report, this message was given by Riyadh to Ansarullah after the leaders of the Yemeni movement warned during the recent talks that if the unresolved issues (like the blockade) in Yemen remain, they would return to the battlefield in the near future.

Accordingly, the Sana'a government authorities had warned the Saudis that they would never allow the current situation in which "there is no war no peace" to continue and that they will definitely take a serious decision in that regard soon.

According to Al-Akhbar, the people of Yemen held massive rallies in different cities calling for the lifting of the blockade imposed on their country by the Saudi-led military coalition in a show of support for the decision of the leaders of Ansarullah and sending a warning to Riyadh.

