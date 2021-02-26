Yemenis hold demonstrations to condemn Saudi-led blockade

Yemeni citizens in Saada and some other cities held demonstrations entitled "American aggressor coalition's blockade kills the Yemeni people" and condemned the military aggression against their country.

According to al-Maseera TV, large numbers of people took to the streets in the cities of Al-Dhale, and in the city of Zamar people gathered in front of the UN office to condemn the continued aggression of the Saudi-led coalition.

Demonstrators also chanted slogans calling for the operation to liberate Marib to continue.

But in the city of Saada, demonstrators chanted slogans against the Saudi coalition's blockade.

Similar rallies have been held in the two main squares of the southern Yemeni city of Al-Bayda, in three areas of Al-Jawf province in the north, and in four areas of Ibb province in central Yemen.

In a statement yesterday, the committee to organize the rallies run by the Yemeni National Salvation Government called on all Yemeni people to take to the streets against the blockade on Yemen.

A similar rally is scheduled to take place this evening in Bab al-Yaman Square in Sanaa and in two areas of the city of Al-Hudaidah and also in the province of Hajjah.

