Saudi Arabia concludes naval drill to defend oil facilities

The Interior Ministry, represented by border guards in the Eastern Province, and the Energy Ministry, represented by Saudi Aramco and Aramco Gulf Operations, participated in the drills, Asharq Al-Awsat reported.

The five-day drill aimed to protect maritime routes, address threats to petroleum installations, safeguard freedom of navigation, and promote joint action among the participating units.

It included lectures, scenarios, and training on handling floating mines, defending vital installations and oil fields, and dealing with drone ships and unmanned aircraft.

Director of Tasaddi 5 Rear Admiral Khalid al-Shammari confirmed that the exercise aimed to boost the readiness of all participating units, unify joint action, and increase the level of coordination and exchange of information.

Shammari also asserted that the drills aimed to unify leadership and communications to achieve the security and safety of vital installations and oil fields and secure freedom of navigation in the Arabian Gulf.

Before announcing the ceasefire, the Yemeni army targeted Aramco's oil facilities due to Saudi Arabia's disregard for Sana'a's repeated warnings.

Saudi Arabia launched the devastating war on Yemen in March 2015 in collaboration with its Arab allies and with arms and logistical support from the United States and other Western states.

The objective was to re-instate the Riyadh-friendly regime of former president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and crush Yemen’s Ansarullah popular resistance movement, which has been running state affairs in the absence of a functioning government in Yemen.

While the Saudi-led coalition has failed to achieve any of its objectives, the war has killed hundreds of thousands of Yemenis and spawned the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

