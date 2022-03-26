Yemeni people stage massive demonstration in Saada prov.

Yemeni people staged large-scale demonstrations in Saada province on Saturday. The massive demonstration is held concurrent with start of Saudi-led coalition's war against Yemen on March 26, 2015, Almasirah reported.

According to the report, Yemenis chanted slogans during the demonstrations and praised achievements of Yemeni army and popular committees in the fight against aggressors.

They also stated that they continue to support Yemeni resistance in the ongoing battle.

Demonstrators chanted slogans against Saudi Arabia and its coalition, calling for an immediate end to the military aggression and lifting of blockade against this country.

Destroying or at least disarming Yemen was one of the most important goals of the Saudis and their allies in this country.

Another goal pursued by Saudis through military invasion of Yemen was to return ousted president Mansur Hadi to power. Meanwhile, plundering and looting of oil and gas resources in southern Yemen can be mentioned as another goal of Saudi Arabia for a military invasion on Yemen.

MA/5453822