Clashes between Yemeni army, Saudi mercenaries intensify

As the political negotiations between Sana'a government and the Saudi-led military coalition fail due to the Saudi side's insistence to continue the blockade of Yemen and in a situation where there is no longer a ceasefire, Yemeni sources have reported the escalation of the fight in some areas, including the province of "Al-Dhale' in the south, "Marib" in the center as well as the Yemeni shared border areas with Saudi Arabi.

The Almashhad Alyemeni wrote that there have been fierce clashes between the Sana'a government's army forces and the Yemeni people's committees on the one side and the Saudi coalition mercenary militias on the other side in Al-Dhala province.

The clashes started after the Sana'a government's forces targeted the positions of the Saudi coalition in the "Maris" district in the north of Al-Dhala province. Casualties were reported on both sides in those clashes.

Also, Yemen's Adramout reported that "the situation in the border areas has become tense and according to local sources in "Bart" district, the army forces and Ansarullah movement's Popular Committee's forces have transferred huge war equipment to the border areas.

Also, there have been sporadic clashes in Hudeideh, Lahj and Taiz provinces between Sana'a government forces and Saudi-backed mercenary groups.

Moreover, in the province of Marib, which was at the core of the conflicts before the UN-brokered temporary truce, the Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar wrote on Friday that the two sides have reinforced their positions in districts around the Marib city while there have been fierce clashes in the suburb of the city between the warring sides.

