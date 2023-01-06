Senior cleric urges officials to use Soleimani as role model

"Officials must be careful because people judge them according to the promises they made during elections," this week's Tehran Friday Prayers leader Hojatoleslam Abutorabifard said.

The senior cleric urged the government officials to hold on to their promises. "We should be careful about the promises we make during election days that are not achievable," he said.

"The words and promises of the election time create demands for the people that are not achievable in the short term. They create demands for them that require time. We should be careful and we, the officials, will be judged by the people based on our words," Hojatoleslam Abutorabifard further noted.

"One of the characteristics of Martyr General Qassem Soleimani was his truthful words as his words were based on knowledge and based on concrete evidence," he said to mark the third martyrdom anniversary of former Iranian Quds Force commander.

"When this beloved martyr presented his analysis of the collapse of the shaky government of ISIL, he destroyed them just in time before their collapse," the Tehran provisional Friday Prayers leader continued.

He went on to talk about role of women in the society and said that "Martyrs Soleimani, Martyr Sayad Shirazi, Martyr Fallahi, Martyr Tehrani Moghadam, and Martyr Bakeri were graduates of schools of thoughts whose pillars are devoted mothers and women."

Hojatoleslam Abutorabifard further recalled the Leader's remarks about women and said that women forge the pillars of the families who in turn create the main social capital in the Iranian society.

