Any acts against IRGC will make it stronger: senior cleric

TEHRAN, Jan. 27 (MNA) – The Tehran Friday Prayers interim Leader Hujjatoleslam Kazem Sediqi said that the EU's attempt to blacklist IRGC will make the Iranian guards stronger.

"Enemies should know that such actions will make the IRGC become stronger, "Tehranˈs Interim Friday Prayers Leader Hujjatoleslam Kazem Sediqi said during Tehran's Friday Prayers in an apparent reference to the EU Parliament's resolution which calls on the bloc to blacklist the IRGC.

Sediqi pointed to yesterday's annual Prayer Conference held yesterday in Tehran and said that saying prayers will protect the believers against committing sins  as the Leader said in his message to the conference.

The senior cleric pointed to the recent sacrilegious cartoons against Iranian religious authorities published by the French magazine Charlie Hebdo and said that the caricatures were aimed at Islam as a whole. He also said that the West is scared of Islam's strength. 

Sediqi further condemned the desecration of the Holy Quran in certain European countries, noting that the insult showed the true face of Western countries who claim to be human rights advocates.

