Zionist Regime should eradicated from region: Diplomat

Mohammad al-Deilami made remarks at the first international meeting of the Martyr Soleimani School on Wednesday.

He said that Muslims should unite around the Resistance Front to counter the enemies' plan for the cultural invasion, and have a unified leadership besides a unified policy.

Referring to the principled goal of the Resistance Front, he urged strengthening the goal of the expulsion of the US from the region and eradicating the Zionist Regime.

US terrorists assassinated General Soleimani, the commander of the Qods Force of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the former commander of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), along with their companions by targeting their vehicles outside Baghdad International Airport on January 3 on a direct order from US President Donald Trump.

