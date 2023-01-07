Iran's strategy to expel US from region to go on: Bagheri

Major General Bagheri made the remarks on the third anniversary of Iran's missile attack on the biggest US troops' airfield in Iraq, namely Ain Al-Asad, which came a few days after the martyrdom of Iranian anti-terror commander Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani by the US troops. The Iranian missile attack on the US base was named "Operation Martyr Soleimani."

"In the morning of January 3, 2020, the US terrorist government martyred the national and Islamic world hero, Lieutenant General Haj Qassem Soleimani, and a group of his companions in the Resistance Front at the Baghdad airport in a drone attack," the top Iranian military officials noted in his message on the anniversary of the occasion of the missile attack on the US base.

"This terrorist act took the nation of Iran, the Islamic nations and other nations in the world by surprise that how a government was able to target a guest of the Iraqi government in a drone attack in violation of all legal, political and international rules," his message further read.

"It was clear that in such a situation, responding to the American terrorist act became the first demand of the Iranian nation, and even the justice-seeking nations, after the martyrdom of Seyed al-Shohda of the Resistance Axis. The armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran also realized this rightful demand and prepared to strike and destroy the US Ain al-Asad Base in Iraq, which was known as one of the planning bases for the assassination of General Soleimani."

"Therefore, on the morning of January 8, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Air Force destroyed the core in which the assassination had been designed and implemented after firing 13 ballistic missiles."

Gen. Bagheri said Operation Martyr Soleimani was the first retaliatory measure, further describing it as an action that was able to tear down the hegemony and America in the region and the world in an unprecedented way over the past 70 years.

"However, this operation was just the beginning of the work" he also noted adding that "The strategy of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Axis of Resistance, as martyr Haj Qasem was trying to achieve, is to expel the American terrorist forces from the region, and this goal will be pursued until it is materialized."

"In addition, the Islamic Republic and the Resistance Front still reserve the right to take revenge on the people who directed and perpetrators of the terrorist act, and this case will remain open until the terrorists are punished," the chief of staff of Iran’s Armed Forces concluded in his Saturday message.

MNA/5676013