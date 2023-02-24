Imam Hussain symbol of Infaq, serving people in way of God

Speaking during this week's Friday prayers sermon in Tehran, earlier today, Ayatollah Kazem Sediqi "Infaq is one of the issues that people must pay attention to seriously.,,, if we want to consider a model for spending in the way of God, it is Imam Hussain (a.s.) and his companions.

Infaq is the Arabic word for "spending." It is a type of charity in Islam that is given without any expectation of reward or return. One gives Infaq for the betterment of society, and their family and to please God.

"Today coincides with the blessed birth of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS)," the senior cleric recalled, further saying "the Imam has been described as the master of martyrs and the youth in the heaven."

He went on to say that today also is the national "Day of Guard, which coincides with Imam Hussain's birthday.

"The IRGC has origins in the people," Sediqi said, further describing the guards as "the most Muttaqin, most martyr-seeking people."

He praised the IRGC for its role in protecting the Islamic Establishment during the eight-year period of Iraqi-imposed war on Iran at the time of Saddam.

The senior cleric also pointed out Iran won the imposed war against the Global Arrogance which backed the Saddam Baathist regime with the help of Almighty God.

