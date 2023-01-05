Anti-terror commanders assassination must always be condemned

On the occasion of the 3rd martyrdom anniversary of Lt. General Qassem Soleimani, Rashid issued a statement on Thursday.

Referring to the assassination of General Soleimani, the commander of the Qods Force of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the former commander of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), Rashid underlined that the victory commanders thwarted the enemies' plans and Baghdad airport crime must always be condemned.

The victorious life of these commanders should be a source of pride for all patriots and freedom-seekers, he said, noting that the crime of the assassination of these commanders should be a priority for political interactions.

At the end of his message, Rashid extended his condolences to the families of these two great martyrs.

