Martyr Soleimani satellite constellation to be put into orbit

The Iranian Space Agency has named one of the country's most important space projects after the name of Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani in order to honor this eminent martyr, Hossein Dalirian tweeted on Tuesday.

The Iranian Space Agency plans to implement the Martyr Soleimani project with the participation of knowledge-based companies, Dalirian said.

He also called on knowledge-based companies, that are experts in designing and manufacturing satellites and ground equipment, to participate in the implementation of this project.

Martyr Soleimani Satellite constellation will become a basic infrastructure for the country in the future, he noted.

A satellite constellation is a group of artificial satellites working together as a system.

Providing Internet of Things service for the Iranian people is one of the most important missions of the Martyr Soleimani Satellite constellation, according to the spokesman of the Iranian space agency.

The Internet of Things is used in various fields such as smart farming, transportation, monitoring of power transmission lines, environmental issues, as well as monitoring leakage of oil and gas pipelines, he said.

