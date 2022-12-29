  1. Culture
'Lopeto' awarded at Indian Children FilmFest.

TEHRAN, Dec. 29 (MNA) – Directed by Abbas Askari and produced by Mohammad Hossein Sadeghi, the Iranian animation "Lopeto" won the award of best animation at Ahmedabad International Children Film Festival.

Lopeto is directed by Iranian filmmaker Abbas Askari and produced by Mohammad Hossein Sadeghi.

The name of the animation is inspired by the word the Kermani people of Iran use to refer to handmade toys that mothers used to make for their children in the past.

"Ali's father treats his patients by teaching them how to make toys in the workshop of Lopeto. Lopeto is a creative toy workshop, which is very popular among Iranian children is closed due to vandalism by an unknown person. Ali tries to save his father, who is disappointed, from this predicament...,” the synopsis of the animation read.

Ahmedabad International Children Film Festival was held from Dec. 24th to Dec. 29th, 2022.

The festival hosted a competition amongst the children's filmmakers, which can inspire them and give them a platform to showcase their work and skills as filmmakers.

