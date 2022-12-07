Iranian cinematographer to be honored by ASC

The American Society of Cinematographers (ASC) will honor the extraordinary careers of five of its members during its 37th Annual Awards for Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography Gala on March 5, 2023, Shootonline reported.

Khondji was the director of photography of numerous films made by Stanley Kubrick, Woody Allen, Bernardo Bertolucci, Roman Polański, Wong Kar-wai, Michael Haneke Haneke, Sydney Pollack, and Chris Cunningham.

Khondji is currently collaborating with Bong Joon-Ho on his new film adaptation of the novel Mickey7 by Edward Ashton.

AMK/PR