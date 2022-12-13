'Adjustment' wins at Barcelona Human Rights Film Festival

Produced by Hassan Mohammadi, the short piece narrates the story of 'Shahrokh', a 9-year-old effeminate boy humiliated and pushed away by his family and friends, who makes up his mind to assume a new identity and comes out to the people of his village. Having been through a series of ordeals, Shahrokh, dressed in girl’s clothes, shows up at school and confronts his classmates.

The film has previously won the Grand Prix at the Busan International Short Film Festival in South Korea.

Mansour Nassiri, Fatemeh Moradi, Maryam Goldouz, and Jamshid Bahadori are among the cast of the film.

The Human Rights Film Festival, with the central headquarter in Barcelona, is the oldest independent Human Rights Film Festival and one of the most important festivals on Human Rights in all of Spain and one of Spain’s most important and widely internationally established festival on Human Rights.

