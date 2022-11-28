'Scent of Wind' wins at 3 Continents Festival in France

Directed by Hadi Mohaghegh and produced by Reza Mohaghegh, 'Scent of Wind' in its third international appearance receives Montgolfière d’argent at the 3 Continents Festival in Nantes. The award was delivered in the closing ceremony of the event on November 27.

The jury appreciated “the greatness and tenderness of this philosophical fable that succeeds in embodying, with total freedom, the main character’s perseverance in the sumptuous yet perilous Iranian mountains.”

'Scent of Wind', on its first international appearance, has been screened at the Busan International Film Festival and managed to win Ji-seok award.

It was also taken part in the 9th Catholic Film Festival in Seoul, South Korea.

'Scent of Wind' is the narration of an electrician dispatched to repair a failed transformer near the isolated house of a disabled man and his bed-ridden son. One part is lacking and the technician sets off to find it. Based on this modest story, Hadi Mohaghegh, who plays the lead character, elaborates on a miniature epic. Pitfalls and solutions, financial transactions and mutual aid fill the duration and silences of what gradually becomes a meditation on goodness. Patiently filming everything that can be bought and sold, the filmmaker contrasts this by gently, unobtrusively and almost secretly magnifying things that have no price: an outstretched hand, a service that expects no reward, the time needed to take care of others, even strangers. There is no gesture of gratitude in Scent of Wind because the film wants us to re-learn that there is no need to wait for gratitude in order to give some.

The 44th edition of the Festival des 3 Continents took place in Nantes, France, from November 18 to 27, 2022. The Festival offered feature films from Africa, Latin America and Asia and screens both fiction and documentary films.

