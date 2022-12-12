Indian festival to host 'The Reserved Path', 'Mordeh Khor'

'The Reversed Path' written, directed and produced by Abdolfazl Jalili, and 'Mordeh Khor' by Sadegh Sadegh Daghighi will be screened at the non-competitive section of the 19th Third Eye Asian Film Festival.

The event will be held on December 12-18, 2022 in India.

'The Reversed Path' has won the Best Director and Best Actor awards at the 24th Shanghai International Film Festival in China.

The synopsis of 'The Reversed Path' read, "Emkan is a 17-year-old teenager who has not seen his father for many years and his mother works late at night in a factory. He has a small recording camera and he decides to make a film to give a twist to his routine life, however, he is not very proficient. He tries his best to achieve his goal…"

Pouyan Shokri, Masoud Naji, Mahdiyar Asghari, and Mohammad Hossein Pakdaman are among the cast members of the flick.

