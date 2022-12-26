  1. Culture
'Son of Man' to vie at Sofia Menar Film Festival

TEHRAN, Dec. 26 (MNA) – Directed by Iranian filmmaker Sepideh Mirhosseini, the Iranian film "Son of Man" is scheduled to be screened at the Sofia Menar Film Festival in Bulgaria.

"Son of Man" follows the story of a father who has a strange secret in his life and after 18 years he doesn't want his only daughter to know about this secret, but his humanity will save him.

Behnam Sharafi, Majid Potki, Paria Mardanian, and Hadi Eftekharzadeh are among the cast members of the film.

Sofia MENAR Film Festival makes the Bulgarian audience familiar with the culture and traditions of the Islamic world. The program of the Sofia MENAR Film Festival presents the best of Middle East, Central Asia, and North African cinema productions, including feature films, documentaries, and short projects.

The 2023 edition of the event is set to take place on Jan 16- 29, 2023.

