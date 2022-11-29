52nd Roshd Intl. Filmfest. kicks off in Tehran

Known as the oldest festival in West Asia and one of the oldest in Asia, the 52nd edition of the Roshd International Film Festival kicked off on Tuesday in the presence of the Minister of Education Yousef Nouri.

Secretary of Roshd Film Festival Sadegh Yazdani introduced students filmmakers, teachers filmmakers, and international scope as the three main sections of the festival and noted that 2,473 foreign and 987 domestic works had been sent to the secretariat of the festival.

Yazdani further noted that the 104 films were chosen from over 3,460 submissions.

Iran's Roshd International Film Festival is dedicated to films with educational and pedagogical themes and is organized every year by the Supplying Educational Media Center, a sub-branch of the Ministry of Education of Iran. The Festival seeks the main objectives of identifying and selecting the best educational and pedagogical films in order to introduce them to the educational system.

The 52nd edition of the event will be held at Felestin Movie Theater in Tehran from November 29 to December 4.

