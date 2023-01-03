Iranian short film to vie at 18th IAWRT FilmFest. in India

Directed and produced by Iranian filmmaker Elham Mohammadzadeh, "Freeloader" narrates the story of a fake divorce.

The synopsis of the short film reads, "Leila and Reza get into trouble to get rid of financial problems and face a new challenge."

Hamoon Seyyedi, Roshanak Khosravi, Sahar Nassaji Kashi, and Vahid Qazi Zahedi are among the cast of the short film.

The 18th IAWRT Asian Women’s Film Festival will be held from 9th – 11th March 2023. IAWRT India organizes this unique Asian women’s film festival each year to mark International Women’s Day.

Launched in 2005, the IAWRT film festival has over the years positioned itself with a conscious effort to showcase narratives weaved by Asian women filmmakers and grown in strength and reputation, with participation from around the world.

Over the last 18 years, the festival has traveled to many Indian cities, and the curated package of films from the festival has been screened at other festivals across the world.

The IAWRT film festival endeavors to showcase work by women filmmakers of Asian origin, from around the world.

MP/5671309