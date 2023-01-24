Iranian animation 'Home' wins at Argentina's FICA

The genre of Azizi's one-minute-long animation is drama and science fiction and it is about environmental protection.

"So far so close, everyone is looking to return to their originality, and their hearts rest at home. Protect your home," the synopsis of "Home" reads.

"Home" was previously nominated and awarded at other international film festivals as well.

The Austral International Film Festival, based in the province of Córdoba, Argentina, is proposed as a space for reflection for sustainable, socially and economically conscious audiovisual production.

