  1. Culture
Jan 24, 2023, 4:10 PM

Iranian animation 'Home' wins at Argentina's FICA

Iranian animation 'Home' wins at Argentina's FICA

TEHRAN, Jan. 24 (MNA) – Directed by Hamed Azizi, the animation "Home" was chosen as the best short film at the Festival Internacional de Cine Austral (FICA) in Argentina.

The genre of Azizi's one-minute-long animation is drama and science fiction and it is about environmental protection.

"So far so close, everyone is looking to return to their originality, and their hearts rest at home. Protect your home," the synopsis of "Home" reads.

"Home" was previously nominated and awarded at other international film festivals as well.

The Austral International Film Festival, based in the province of Córdoba, Argentina, is proposed as a space for reflection for sustainable, socially and economically conscious audiovisual production.

MP/5691110

News Code 196586

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News