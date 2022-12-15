Bitter irony that US presents itself as Iran women supporter

The secretary of Iran's High Council for Human Rights made the remarks on Wednesday after the 54-member UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) adopted the US-drafted resolution to remove the Islamic Republic from the UN commission for the remainder of its 2022-2026 term.

"It is a bitter irony that the American regime presents itself as a supporter and defender of the Iranian women and girls' rights," he said.

He cataloged a list of some of the United States' violations against the Islamic Republic, including its levying of "oppressive and vicious sanctions, which have led to some irreparable [adverse] effects, especially on women and children."

Gharibabadi also referred to Washington's provision of "all-out support for the massacre of Iranian woman and children" during the 1980-88 war waged against Iran by former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein.

By committing these atrocities, the US has shown that "the only thing that it does not care about is the rights of the [Iranian] women and girls. By hiding itself behind its guileful and duplicitous statements and remarks, the US is only pursuing [realization] of its own inhumane and anti-human rights interests and goals," Gharibabadi concluded.

Iran’s Government Spokesman Ali Bahadori Jahromi has also reacted to a UN resolution that terminated Iran’s membership in the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW), blaming the move on the US which he said accounted for a third of the world’s female prisoners.

“1. One-third of women prisoners worldwide are incarcerated in the US," he wrote on his Twitter account, giving figures describing the situation of women in the United States.

“2. At least 250 women have been killed by US police, on the streets, and without trial, since 2015. Leonna Hale, a 26-year-old pregnant woman, is one of them.”

“3. The US pushed for Iran’s termination in the Commission on the Status of Women.”

The US-drafted solution was approved with 29 votes in favor, eight votes against, and 16 abstentions.

MNA/