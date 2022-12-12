  1. Politics
FM, HR officials discuss West human rights violations

TEHRAN, Dec. 12 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Monday met and held talks with a group of Iran's human rights officials to discuss western country's dual standards regarding human rights issues.

Iran’s Vice-President for Women and Family Affairs Ensieh Khazali, Secretary of Iran’s High Council for Human Rights Kazem Gharibabadi, and several Iranian diplomats were present at the meeting.

During the meeting, the latest issues related to diplomacy and human rights, including the dual standards of some western countries in this regard, the use of human rights as a tool, the effects of sanctions on the society of women and children, the effects of US and Western pharmaceutical sanctions on EB patients were discussed.

