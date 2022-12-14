US should respond positively to Iran's goodwill: China

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said in his regular press conference on Wednesday, December 14, that " Iran has recently shown goodwill and flexibility on some outstanding issues of the negotiations. The US needs to respond to that positively and find ways to work with Iran for the negotiations to achieve early result."

He added that "All parties need to stay committed to dialogue and negotiation and step up diplomatic effort to bring the JCPOA back on track as soon as possible."

"In the meantime, the other parties also need to work together and take positive and constructive steps to create a favorable atmosphere for the negotiations. To tie the Iranian nuclear issue with other issues or tighten sanctions and pressure on Iran unilaterally will only lead the negotiations to a dead end and even undo previous diplomatic efforts," the Chinese spokesman went on to say.

He continued to point out that "China supports the EU in playing a more active mediating role for the negotiations to resume and an agreement to be reached at an early date. China will continue to work with parties concerned to contribute to the political and diplomatic solution to the Iranian nuclear issue, uphold the international nuclear nonproliferation regime and safeguard peace and stability in the Middle East."

Elsewhere, the spokesman answered a question about yesterday's visit of the Chinese deputy prime minister to Tehran and said, " China maintains friendly exchanges with Iran. Vice Premier Hu Chunhua recently visited Iran and met with Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi and held talks with First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber. They had in-depth discussions on consolidating political mutual trust between China and Iran and promoting practical cooperation in various fields. China is ready to pursue sustained and sound growth of bilateral relations with Iran on the basis of equality and mutual benefit. The domestic situation in Iran is its internal affair, and we will not comment on it."

