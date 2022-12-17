Iran to continue cooperating with states to combat terrorism

Amir Saeed Iravani made the remarks on the occasion of the 8th anniversary of the terrorist attack on the Army Public School (APS) Peshawar in Pakistan.

He said that the two neighboring countries, Iran and Pakistan, have always shared sorrow and joy, challenges and opportunities, and both suffer from terrorism.

Iran is considered one of the first countries that condemned the attack on the Army Public School (APS) Peshawar in Pakistan, he noted.

He further noted that Iran continues to offer its sympathies to the victims of the terrorist attack, the people, and the government of Pakistan, who are still suffering the consequences of the attack.

Iravani termed Iran as the victim of terrorism, noting that 17,000 individuals have been martyred in the country in this regard.

The major stance of Iran is slamming terrorism in any form, he underlined.

Referring to the terrorist crime in Shiraz's Shahcheragh Shrine, he said that the attack left 14 people dead and Daesh claimed responsibility for it.

Iran will continue to cooperate and coordinate with all countries, including South and West Asia, and particularly Pakistan in countering terrorism, he underscored.

