Tehran reacts to France-Germany so-called human right prize

The Iranian nation definitely deserves the human rights award, because their human rights, for many years, have been violated by notorious human rights violators, Nasser Kan'ani tweeted on Monday.

These claimants have a dark and shameful history regarding the violation of human rights and the rights of the Iranian nation, he noted.

Kan'ani's comments came in response to the so-called Franco-German human right prize awarded by France and Germany to the Iranian nation under the pretext of supporting the recent riots in Iran.

This comes as western countries, for many years, have been the major violator of human rights by imposing cruel sanctions against independent countries like Iran.

Western-provoked riots have hit some Iranian provinces since 22-year-old woman Mahsa Amini died at a hospital in Tehran on September 16, three days after she collapsed at a police station.

An investigation has attributed Amini’s death to her medical condition, rather than alleged beatings by the police.

The riots have claimed the lives of dozens of people and security forces, while also allowing terrorist attacks across the country. In the last two months, the terrorists have set fire to public property and tortured several Basij members and security forces to death.

