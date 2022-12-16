Iran urges G77 to use intl. organizations potentials

Saeed Iravani made the remarks at the conference of foreign ministers of the group of 77 plus China where he said that during the illegal exclusion of Iran from being a member of the Status of Women Commission, the United States violated the legal procedures with unilateral dictatorship, bullying and hypocrisy.

The ambassador and permanent representative of Iran in the United Nations stressed the necessity of free access of developing countries to the world trade system and increasing the share of those countries, the necessity of filling the income and digital gaps, providing the necessary resources for investment in developing economies and also facilitating the transfer of technology and technical knowhow, and attached great importance to the role of the 77th group in creating international consensus and coalition regarding those issues.

The G77 should make maximum use of the capacities of relevant international organizations to promote the interests and rights of developing countries and defend them in various economic, development and international fields.

The Group of 77 (G77) at the United Nations (UN) is a coalition of 134 developing countries, designed to promote its members' collective economic interests and create an enhanced joint negotiating capacity in the United Nations. There were 77 founding members of the organization headquartered in Geneva, but it has since expanded to 134 member countries according to the organization.

MNA/FNA