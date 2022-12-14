Iran welcomes expanding judiciary cooperation with Russia

"Bilateral relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation, especially in the last two years in the political and economic sectors and other issues, are improving; Therefore, the development and expansion of legal and judicial relations between the two countries is inevitable and necessary," Mohseni-Ejeii told Igor Krasnov.

Referring to the two legal and judicial cooperation documents signed between Iran and Russia by the two countries' attorney generals in Tehran on Monday, Mohseni-Ejeii called for implementing suutiable mechanisms for the comprehensive operationalization of the cooperation documents.

"We hope to be able to advance judicial and legal assistance in line with the interests of the two nations of Iran and Russia," he cited.

Saying that today, some parties are presenting an incomplete and wrong definition of the human being and accuse other societies that deny their wrong definition as a violator of human rights, the Iranian Judiciary head added, "Today the world is changing; We also have to play a role and be effective in this global evolving trend, taking into account the principled and correct definition that we have of human beings and their rights."

Elsewhere in his remarks, Iran's judiciary head further touched upon the terrorist acts against the Iranian nation in the past four decades by the US, the Zionist Israeli regime, and their allies and said that today, despite all the hostilities and conspiracies that were perpetrated against the country, Iran has a high and prominent position on the international stage.

The country has now valuable experiences in different fields including dealing with terrorism and extremist groups, fighting an all-out war in both hard and soft fields, as well as in the field of neutralizing the inhumane and oppressive Western sanctions, according to him.

Mohseni-Ejeii also considered the two issues of cybersecurity and the environment as important fields that Iran and Russia could cooperate on.

Furthermore, he emphasized the need for developing cooperation between the two sides to resolve the legal and judicial issues and problems of Iranian nationals residingin Russia and Russian nationals residing in Iran.

Igor Krasnov, for his part, said that Russia seeks to exchange experiences with Iran over the fight against different threats including extremism and terrorism, cyber security, crime against children, and arms and drug trafficking.

Referring to the mechanisms being used in Russia to deal with crimes in the field of cryptocurrencies, Krasnov announced readiness to share these mechanisms with Tehran if the Iranian side wishes.

"The key to the success of the expansion of legal and judicial interactions between Iran and Russia is to create cooperation mechanisms, and Russia welcomes this," Krasnov added.

Russia's prosecutor-general arrived in Tehran on Tuesday afternoon for talks with his Iranian counterpart Montazeri as well as other judiciary officials.

