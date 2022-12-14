Iran, China trade value to exceed $30bn by yearend

Mehdi Safari made the comment on Wednesday and stated that the value of trade between the two countries of Iran and China in the first seven months of the current year (from March 21 to Oct. 22) reached more than $20 billion, $10 billion of which related to Iran’s export of products to this country.

With the agreements made with China, it is expected that Iran’s export of agricultural products will increase to China, he emphasized.

Earlier on Tuesday, Iranian and Chinese officials agreed to facilitate issues in line with strengthening bilateral ties in the field of trade and economy.

