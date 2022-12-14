  1. Economy
Dec 14, 2022, 11:30 AM

Iran, China trade value to exceed $30bn by yearend

Iran, China trade value to exceed $30bn by yearend

TEHRAN, Dec. 14 (MNA) – Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for the Economic Diplomacy Affairs said that the value of trade between Iran and China will reach over $30 billion before the termination of the current year in 1401 (to end March 20, 2023).

Mehdi Safari made the comment on Wednesday and stated that the value of trade between the two countries of Iran and China in the first seven months of the current year (from March 21 to Oct. 22) reached more than $20 billion, $10 billion of which related to Iran’s export of products to this country.

With the agreements made with China, it is expected that Iran’s export of agricultural products will increase to China, he emphasized.

Earlier on Tuesday, Iranian and Chinese officials agreed to facilitate issues in line with strengthening bilateral ties in the field of trade and economy.

MA/TSN2821152

News Code 194927
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News