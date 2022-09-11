Iran’s exports value to Iraq at about $14bn: Deputy FM

Speaking in a session of Iran's Foreign Economic Relations Coordination Headquarters with a focus on the latest measures taken for organizing the Exclusive Exhibition of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Turkmenistan capital of Ashgabat and reviewing the latest situation of economic relations with Iraq, Mehdi Safari the Deputy Foreign Minister for the Economic Diplomacy termed organizing this exhibition and active participation of the private sector and commercial envoy of the country in this fair ‘very important’.

He went on to say that active participation of Iran’s private sector will spur export and boost trade balance to Turkmenistan as well.

Preliminary agreements have been reached with Turkmen side regarding the export of technical and engineering services to this country, Safari added.

Considering the trade between Iran and Iraq, the Deputy Foreign Minister termed Iran’s trade with Iraq as ‘very significant’ and put the total exports value of the country to this country at about $14 billion

He then pointed to the shared border crossings with Iraq and put the volume of Iran's exports to Iraq at about $14 billion.

MA/5587389