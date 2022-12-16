  1. Iran
Dec 16, 2022, 2:00 PM

Senior cleric:

"Women in Islamic Iran enjoy real freedom"

"Women in Islamic Iran enjoy real freedom"

TEHRAN, Dec. 16 (MNA) – Tehran provisional Friday prayers leader Ayatollah Ahmad Khatami criticized the removal of Iran from the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW), saying that Iranian women are really free while the Women in US are like slaves.

"Recently, during a trip to Saudi Arabia, which is said to be a milking cow, the President of China made irrelevant remarks about the three islands. Iran's serious demand is to compensate for the aforementioned stance from China and let them know that we do not compromise with anyone regarding defending our territorial integrity," Ayatollah Ahmad Khatami said during this week's Friday prayers sermon in Tehran.

Elsewhere, the senior cleric further condemned the passing of a US-drafted resolution to remove Iran from the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) and said Washington was gaining support for it over the past forty days while it is not legally binding at all.

Ayatollah Khatami pointed out that Islam and the Islamic Republic of Iran value women's role in society a lot while Western countries alienate women and want them as slaves.

The interim leader of this week's Friday prayers in Tehran went on to state that "the European Union has acted like a colony of the United States for at least the past decade and they do whatever the US says."

"They are at the top of the list of human rights violators. Who supports child-killing and woman-killing Israel? These are the top violators of human rights," he continued.

MNA/FNA14010925000095

News Code 194990

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News