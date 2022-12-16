"Women in Islamic Iran enjoy real freedom"

"Recently, during a trip to Saudi Arabia, which is said to be a milking cow, the President of China made irrelevant remarks about the three islands. Iran's serious demand is to compensate for the aforementioned stance from China and let them know that we do not compromise with anyone regarding defending our territorial integrity," Ayatollah Ahmad Khatami said during this week's Friday prayers sermon in Tehran.

Elsewhere, the senior cleric further condemned the passing of a US-drafted resolution to remove Iran from the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) and said Washington was gaining support for it over the past forty days while it is not legally binding at all.

Ayatollah Khatami pointed out that Islam and the Islamic Republic of Iran value women's role in society a lot while Western countries alienate women and want them as slaves.

The interim leader of this week's Friday prayers in Tehran went on to state that "the European Union has acted like a colony of the United States for at least the past decade and they do whatever the US says."

"They are at the top of the list of human rights violators. Who supports child-killing and woman-killing Israel? These are the top violators of human rights," he continued.

MNA/FNA14010925000095