Iranian president discusses ties with Azerbaijani PM

TEHRAN, Feb. 18 (MNA) – President Masoud Pezeshkian received Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov for a meeting in Tehran on Tuesday.

On February 18, Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov met with the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian within the framework of his working visit to Tehran, APA reports.

A. Asadov conveyed the greetings of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to Masoud Pezeshkian.

According to local Azeri website including APA, at the meeting, views were exchanged on issues related to the development of Azerbaijani-Iranian relations based on the principles of friendship and good neighborliness, and enriching mutually beneficial cooperation with new content.

Issues related to the implementation of projects between Azerbaijan and Iran in the fields of transport, energy, and oil and gas were reviewed.

The importance of the 3rd Caspian Economic Forum held in Tehran was emphasized and it was once again brought to attention that Azerbaijan views the Caspian Sea as a sea of ​​peace, friendship, and cooperation.

Also, current issues were discussed, taking into account the new realities in the region.

